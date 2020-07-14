Post Malone is officially a lifelong fan of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Frankly, he doesn't have much of a choice.

In a new interview with GQ, Mahomes revealed that the Chiefs attended a Post Malone concert after their Super Bowl parade. Mahomes says that Malone challenged him and Kelce to a series of Beer Pong games at the concert, and while it might not have been wise to play a game based on throwing accuracy with a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Malone loves a good competition.

After beating Post more than ten times, Mahomes and Kelce decided to raise the stakes. The pair wrote their signatures on a piece of paper and told Post that if they won again, he had to get their names tattooed on him. As expected, the pair came out victorious.

"He has a tattoo artist literally in the room," Mahomes told GQ. "I’m like, 'Dude, you do not actually have to get a tattoo of our autographs.'"

But—as YG can attest—Post is a man of his word. The artist made good on his bet by permanently stamping both of their signatures on his body, getting the tattoos done backstage.

Mahomes became the youngest Super Bowl MVP in NFL history last season and he was not shy about living in the moment. He told GQ that he set an "over/under" for himself on the day of the parade at 20 beers, which is surpassed.

"Way over," he said before explaining that he couldn't count how many beers he drank because "half the beers were on my clothes."