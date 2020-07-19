The NFL is looking to move forward with its pre-season activities despite the coronavirus wave still surging the country. This moved several NFL stars to coordinate a social media campaign to express their health concerns.

At noon on Sunday, NFL stars tweeted out their concerns about the lack of safety precautions taken by the league. They coordinated these complaints under the hashtag #WeWantToPlay. The goal of their message was best relayed by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. In his tweet, he explains that he would love to play football, but the safety of his family comes before a game.

"I am concerned. My wife is pregnant," Russ wrote in reference to his wife, Ciara, who is currently carrying their second child together.

"@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety," he continued. "We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay."

JJ Watt then took to Twitter where he showed his fans the list of concerns that players have created regarding training camp. Watt and the players make it clear that they want to be on the field. Yet, they still don't know if daily tests will be provided, if there will even be preseason games nor how the NFL will handle players who test positive, among other things.

This campaign comes a day after the NFL confirmed that training camp will begin this month. All 32 teams will be required to start training camp by July 28 with the rookie deadline coming on July 21. Per NFL.com, some teams are taking the initiative to get ahead of the curve as the Chiefs and Texans are expected to start reporting to camp on Monday.