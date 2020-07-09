Last month, Vince Carter announced his retirement from the NBA after 22 seasons. To honour the Toronto Raptors legend, the NBA has launched a new multi-platform, digital campaign called #ThankYouVince.

The campaign will combine storytelling and technology to celebrate Vinsanity's iconic career, including an interactive timeline highlighting the most significant moments of his career, from getting drafted by the Raptors in 1998 to his seven-game showdown versus Allen Iverson in Toronto's 2001 playoff series against the 76ers. The league also linked up with 15 artists from 11 countries to create posters immortalizing Carter. We can't even front, some of the content looks decidedly fire.

The campaign also includes a new augmented reality filter through which fans can bring Half-Man, Half-Amazing to life via his through-the-legs dunk from the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest.

Fans will also get a chance to win one of 10 VC prize packs, which include a throwback Mitchell & Ness Carter jersey, a pair of Nike Shox, and some Carter pins.

Check out the #ThankYouVince digital hub here. On July 15, the site will release a 15-minute tribute video to Carter, in which stars like Dominique Wilkins, Steph Curry, and RJ Barret will share their favourite memories of Air Canada and the impact he had on their careers.