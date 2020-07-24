Woj is back!!

Following a two week suspension, the beloved NBA news king returns to Twitter to give basketball fans breaking news from the Orlando bubble. His first post since suspension reports that Indiana Pacer’s Domantas Sabonis is suffering from a serious foot injury and is leaving the Orlando bubble to receive special treatment.

Stans and fans of Adrian Wojnarowski were quick to celebrate his return. ESPN suspended Wojnarowski following an email he sent to Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley in early July. Woj wrote “fuck you” to Hawley in response to an email the Republican senator sent to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, criticizing the league for its relationship with China and its lack of slogans supporting the military and law enforcement.

Woj later apologized for his words writing, “I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake. I'm sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

NBA fans on Twitter backed Woj, but ESPN later suspended him without pay. The suspension only lasted about two weeks, and judging by his Sabonis tweet, Woj has been put back on the Orlando bubble beat just in time for the season restart.

NBA Media news: Adrian Wojnarowski's ESPN suspension ends tomorrow. Per sources: Woj will ultimately end up reporting from inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, though the dates on that are still being worked on. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 23, 2020

Welcome back.