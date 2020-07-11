New details related to New York Giants DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks Quinton Dunbar alleged May robbery reveal the players' attempt to pay off their victims, according to a report from The Daily News.

A warrant requesting access to Baker and Dunbar’s iCloud accounts includes information regarding video and direct messages that show an alleged plot to cover up the May 13 armed robbery in Miramar, Florida.

The messages and video reportedly expose how witness Dominic Johnson facilitated payments made to Baker’s and Dunbar’s four alleged victims. These payments allegedly took place at the office of Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, on May 15.

“I made them same n****s that said they got robbed come in and say them Boys ain’t have nothing to Do with it,” Johnson allegedly wrote as @powerballnick_305 in an Instagram message sent on May 16.

Baker and Dunbar were charged after being accused of stealing cash and valuables from fellow guests during a Wednesday night cookout. The Miramar Police Department said that at some point during the gathering, Baker pulled out a semi-automatic firearm and began demanding others to hand over their money and watches. Witnesses told police Dunbar assisted in collecting the cash and items, but was not wielding a gun.

Baker allegedly ordered a third masked assailant to shoot a man who had entered the party while the robbery was taking place; Though the masked individual didn't open fire, he did take the man's $25,000 Hublot watch and money. Witnesses said the three men ultimately fled the scene in three different vehicles, getting away with more than $7,000 in cash as well as an $18,000 Rolex, a $17,500 Audemars Piguet, and other valuables.

Four victims have now claimed they were paid $55,000 in total to recant their initial allegations against Dunbar, according to The Daily News.

“On 5/15/20, I was contacted by Michael Grieco, attorney for Dunbar, stating the victims and witness have recanted their sworn/recorded statements against Dunbar,” the warrant reads. “However, I also want the court to be aware that all five individuals have been threatened and have expressed extreme concern to me regarding their safety. One of the individual(s) was forced to move out of his apartment. The other was receiving texted messages containing pictures of his passport, the same passport that was stolen during the robbery."

The NFL players turned themselves into Broward County jail on May 16 and were later released on bond. Baker has pleaded not guilty to four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar pleaded not guilty to four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

It’s unclear if these new revelations will lead to additional charges. Meanwhile, the NFL is conducting an internal investigation that may lead to disciplinary action against the players for the upcoming season.