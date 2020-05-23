Eli Manning just made his grand arrival to Twitter and received a hilarious welcome from Tom Brady and the timeline.

The retired New York Giants QB made his inaugural tweet on Saturday afternoon, tweeting: "To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, “I don’t know if it’ll make any change, but I figure it’s time for me to start playing social media."

Of course, Tom Brady took advantage of the moment to poke fun at his friend.

Brady is specifically referencing Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI here, where the Giants trailed in the final quarter to Brady's Patriots, but Manning led the charge to win his two championship rings. Manning didn't take the playful jab sitting down though, quickly learning how to use Twitter's quote-tweet function to respond to Brady.

The exchange was hilarious, and the Twitter timeline is happy to see that Manning has finally joined its ranks. Check out Manning receiving a true champion's welcome to social media and some of the best responses to the back-and-forth down below.