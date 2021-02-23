This week offers a healthy mix of options with classic silhouettes, brand new performance models, and a handful of collabs all on the release calendar.

Things kick off on Thursday with two pairs of the Nike Dunk High. On Friday, the Nike Cosmic Unity makes its debut. A bulk of the releases take place on Saturday morning with the “De Lo Mio” Air Max 95, “Chinese New Year” Kyrie 7, Readymade x Nike Blazer Mids, “Taupe Haze” Air Jordan 4, Casblanca x New Balance 237 and 327, and “Ash” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 pack all arriving at select retailers.

Check out a detailed guide to all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.