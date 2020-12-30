At last, a list that cannot be argued. Our team spent much of the holiday season debating the merits of 2020's best sneakers, fighting over their rankings internally and then defending them externally when we had the energy. We did that because we love the game. At the end of that painful process we're going through a final cathartic step by putting together one last list that is totally immune to complaints from sniveling cowards on the internet.

These are our favorite sneakers of 2020. We're not saying they're the best, most historically important, or guaranteed to garner the most interaction on your timeline. The list is self-indulgent and rather long, but no love letter should be miserly with the details. These are the shoes we liked and wore on a purely personal level. Don't at us.