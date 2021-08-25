You knew this was coming. It’s that time during summer break when the words “back to school” get louder by the day. The three words many students dread to hear in the same sentence, but it’s not all bad. Too many people miss the silver lining because they’re expecting gold. After a year of online courses being the norm, you get to see some friends you haven’t seen in a while, participate in new activities, and best of all, you have a reason to grab a new pair of sneakers.

We’re all familiar with that feeling we get when prepping our first day fit. Sometimes it’s butterflies, sometimes it’s excitement. A lot of the time this sentiment comes from what our choice of footwear will be when we walk back into those homeroom front doors. Some students want a sneaker that makes them feel the flyest on the first day, some want to be comfortable, and some just want a shoe that won’t fail them.

If you fit any of these categories, check out this list we’ve made of some of the best sneakers you can buy for the upcoming school year without the use of bots. Whichever shoe resonates with you, be confident that it will be a useful addition to your wardrobe.