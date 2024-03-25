Another Look at Verdy's 'Visty' Nike SB Dunk Collab

After sharing an early look at his "Visty" SB Dunk collab on social media earlier this month, Verdy has continued to tease his upcoming sneaker project. This time, the designer was spotted wearing the shoe at ComplexCon in Hong Kong.

As the name of the collab suggests, this "Visty" SB Dunk Low directly references Verdy's Visty character. The pastel-colored collab features green fuzzy panels on the upper combined with blue suede overlay panels, pink accents on the collar, and Swoosh logos. Vibrant yellow shoelaces appear at the midfoot, paired with a matching yellow midsole and a green outsole.

In addition to the SB Dunk, Verdy also debuted a "Visty" iteration of the SB Ishod 2 at ComplexCon Hong Kong this weekend.

According to @NikeSBorNothing on Instagram, both the "Visty" SB Dunk Low and the SB Ishod 2 are expected to hit retailers sometime this year. Currently, the release has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.