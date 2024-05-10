'All-Star 2.0' Nike Kobe 6 Rumored to Drop in Spring 2025

Nike is reportedly releasing a new version of the fan-favorite "All-Star" Kobe 6 early next year.

According to trusted leaker accounts Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on X, a 2.0 variation of Kobe Bryant's red-based All-Star sneaker from 2011 will make its way to retail sometime in Spring 2025. There are no leaked images of the purported style at the time of writing, but the accounts provided a mock-up rendering to give fans an idea of what's coming down the pipeline.

The rumored "All-Star 2.0" Kobe 6 is expected to sport a sail-based upper paired with a tan and brown heel counter. Breaking up the look is the black Swoosh branding on the sides, along with a matching black tongue and shoelaces. Underneath the upper is a sail Zoom-cushioned midsole and a tan outsole.

Back in 2011, Nike released several Los Angeles-inspired "All-Star" Kobe 6 colorways in honor of the NBA All-Star Game that took place at the Lakers' home arena, the Staples Center, that year. Bryant wore the red-based pair during the game as the color scheme matched the West All-Star uniforms.

Currently, release details for the "All-Star 2.0" Kobe 6 have yet to be confirmed by Nike. Stay tuned for new developments in the coming months.