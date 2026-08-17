Nike P-6000 in Thunder Blue/Sail Is Available on Complex

Nike’s P-6000 in Thunder Blue/Sail is available to shop on Complex. The P-6000 itself draws from previous Pegasus models, blending early-2000s style with a breathable, lightweight build. The silhouette debuted in 2019 with an initial run of women's colorways and spent several years building a cult following.

This colorway boasts leather and suede overlays that sit atop an airy mesh base in calming tones of ivory, slate, and muted blue.

Where to shop the P-6000 in Thunder Blue/Sail

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.