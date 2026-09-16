The Best Vans Sneakers Available on Complex

Vans has been woven into everyday style for nearly six decades. Founded in 1966 in Anaheim, California, Vans quickly became synonymous with the Southern California skateboarding scene. Since the brand’s start, the label has built its reputation on a handful of simple silhouettes. The Authentic, the Old Skool, the Sk8-Hi have transcended skate parks to street corners without ever really changing shape. Part of the reason they've lasted is the simplicity: flat canvas, a rubber sole, and nothing more. That same simplicity is what makes them so easy to dress up.

That is where Vans' LX line comes in. It takes silhouettes you already know and reworks them with textures and treatments you wouldn't normally associate with a skate shoe, from woven checkers to hair-on uppers to all-over prints. The result still pairs with jeans on a grocery run, but it reads as a deliberate choice rather than a default. The selection we've gathered on Complex spans both ends of that range.