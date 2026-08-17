Not only is there a restock of its in-house “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways coming, but Supreme has confirmed that a new Nike Air Force 1 collab is also in the works for this year.

Earlier today, Supreme confirmed that a new “Camo” iteration of its box logo-branded Air Force 1 Low is releasing soon as part of the streetwear brand’s upcoming 2026 Fall/Winter range. The new colorway is equipped with an arctic camo graphic on the entirety of the upper and has a black Supreme box logo stamped on the heel counter. Additional Supreme branding is printed throughout the shoelaces and on the tongue tag. Finishing off the look is an all-black tooling underneath.