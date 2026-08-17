Not only is there a restock of its in-house “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways coming, but Supreme has confirmed that a new Nike Air Force 1 collab is also in the works for this year.
Earlier today, Supreme confirmed that a new “Camo” iteration of its box logo-branded Air Force 1 Low is releasing soon as part of the streetwear brand’s upcoming 2026 Fall/Winter range. The new colorway is equipped with an arctic camo graphic on the entirety of the upper and has a black Supreme box logo stamped on the heel counter. Additional Supreme branding is printed throughout the shoelaces and on the tongue tag. Finishing off the look is an all-black tooling underneath.
In addition to this new “Camo” Air Force 1, Supreme and Nike are also planning on releasing an Air Max 2000 collab later this year.
Despite the unveiling, a release date for the “Camo” Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 has not yet been announced by the collaborators.