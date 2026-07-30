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Hoka U Huaka Pro in Fuchsia / Neon Is Now on Complex

The revived Hoka cult classic is available now on Complex.

Colorful Hoka running shoe with a vibrant design, featuring orange, blue, pink, and yellow accents on a white sole.
Complex

Hoka's Huaka Pro in the Fuchsia/Neon Yuzu colorway is now available on Complex.

The Huaka was one of Hoka's original cult favorites, a shoe that built a devoted following before the brand crossed over into mainstream sneaker culture. The Huaka Pro revives that silhouette with the same tooling that made it a standout, pairing Hoka's cushioning foundation with construction details that nod to its performance roots: a microfiber toe cap overlay, molded lace eyelets, a heel pull webbing loop, and a painted midsole that ties the whole look together.

The Fuchsia/Neon Yuzu colorway leans into the retro-racer energy the silhouette was built for. Fuchsia and orange dominate the upper, with neon yellow accents cutting through the palette. A sublimated Hoka graphic on the upper adds one more layer of detail to a shoe that's clearly not trying to blend in.

Where to buy the U Huaka Pro in Fuchsia / Neon

If you’re looking to add a new sneaker to your collection, shop Hoka on Complex.

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