Los Angeles-based designer Victor Solomon is collaborating with Nike on a three-shoe collection coinciding with the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in LA.

This upcoming “Trophies” range features white and gold iterations of the Air Force 1 Low, the Air Max 90, and the Foamposite One, which are inspired by trophies. Each silhouette also represents a different part of LA, with the Air Force 1 Low honoring Sunset Strip, the Air Max 90 for the Diamond District, and the Foamposite One representing the beaches in LA.