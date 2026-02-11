Sneakers

Victor Solomon's Nike 'Trophies' Collection Is Releasing at All-Star

Here's how to buy the Victor Solomon x Nike 'Trophies' collab in LA.

Victor Solomon's Nike 'Trophies'
Victor Solomon's Nike 'Trophies' collection releases this week. Via Nike

Los Angeles-based designer Victor Solomon is collaborating with Nike on a three-shoe collection coinciding with the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in LA.

This upcoming “Trophies” range features white and gold iterations of the Air Force 1 Low, the Air Max 90, and the Foamposite One, which are inspired by trophies. Each silhouette also represents a different part of LA, with the Air Force 1 Low honoring Sunset Strip, the Air Max 90 for the Diamond District, and the Foamposite One representing the beaches in LA.

Solomon and Nike are also partnering with Shoe Palace’s Melrose store this weekend for the release of the collab. The space will also host various workshops, including customization stations of nets and mini basketballs.

The Victor Solomon x Nike “Trophies” collection releases on Feb. 13 at Shoe Palace Melrose, located at 7725 Melrose Ave. Scroll on for a closer look at the collab below.

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