Sneakers

The Clot x Adidas Superstar Collab Is Available Now on Complex

Here's how to buy the Clot x Adidas Superstar collab.

Clot x Adidas Superstar collab
This Clot x Adidas Superstar collab is releasing on Complex. Via Adidas

Clot and Adidas Originals have reconnected on a new sneaker project this month. This time, the duo is releasing a new iteration of their collaborative Superstar.

Dropping on Complex this Saturday is the white, brown, and orange-colored Clot x Adidas Superstar pictured here. Designed in partnership with Clot founder Edison Chen, this version of the Shell Toe has a chunky rippled platform sole. The upper still retains a traditional leather upper with Three Stripes branding on the sides and the shell toe design at the forefoot. This pair also has an additional leather mudguard and Clot branding on the insoles.

Readers will be able to cop this latest Clot x Adidas Superstar collab starting on Saturday, March 7, at Complex for $200. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.

UPDATE (07/29): The Clot x Adidas Superstar collab is available now on Complex for $200.

Shop for Adidas on Complex Shop

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