Clot and Adidas Originals have reconnected on a new sneaker project this month. This time, the duo is releasing a new iteration of their collaborative Superstar.

Dropping on Complex this Saturday is the white, brown, and orange-colored Clot x Adidas Superstar pictured here. Designed in partnership with Clot founder Edison Chen, this version of the Shell Toe has a chunky rippled platform sole. The upper still retains a traditional leather upper with Three Stripes branding on the sides and the shell toe design at the forefoot. This pair also has an additional leather mudguard and Clot branding on the insoles.