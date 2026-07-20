DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Official Look at the 'WNBA All-Star' Nike Kobe 3 Low

The 'WNBA All-Star' Nike Kobe 3 Low is releasing in July.

'WNBA All-Star' Kobe 3 Low
The 'WNBA All-Star' Kobe 3 Low is releasing in July. Via Nike

After releasing the “Warning Label” Kobe 3 Low in February to coincide with the NBA All-Star Weekend, Nike also prepared a special release of the sneaker for the WNBA’s All-Star festivities this summer.

A newly leaked video from @pluto.snkrs on Instagram shows an early look at the upcoming “WNBA All-Star” Kobe 3 Low Protro (style code: IQ3917-100). The underlay on the upper dons a pink and white gradient blocking paired with white netting on the overlays. The standout element of the colorway is the iridescent details on the tongue and heel counter, while a semi-translucent tooling sits below.

At the time of writing, a concrete release date for this “WNBA All-Star” Kobe 3 Low has yet to be announced by Nike. Given that the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend is taking place from July 23 to July 25, more details of the drop are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (07/20): Official product images of the 'WNBA All-Star' Kobe 3 Low have loaded on the backend of Nike’s website. The style is slated to release sometime this week to coincide with the WNBA All-Star festivities from July 23 to July 25.

Related Stories

'Warning Label' Nike Kobe 3 Low
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Warning Label' Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro

The Nike Kobe 3 Low debuts next month.

Victor Deng158 days ago
WNBA Signature Shoes
Sneakers

Every WNBA Signature Sneaker Ever: 2026 Edition

From the Zoom Swoopes to Caitlin Clark's Nike Caitlin 1, here’s a complete list of WNBA signature sneakers ahead of the 2026 All-Star Game.

Ian Stonebrook3 days ago
Nike Sabrina 4
Sneakers

Nike Sabrina 4: Everything You Need to Know

Nike and Sabrina Ionescu officially introduce the WNBA superstar's fourth signature model.

Zac Dubasik109 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App