After releasing the “Warning Label” Kobe 3 Low in February to coincide with the NBA All-Star Weekend, Nike also prepared a special release of the sneaker for the WNBA’s All-Star festivities this summer.

A newly leaked video from @pluto.snkrs on Instagram shows an early look at the upcoming “WNBA All-Star” Kobe 3 Low Protro (style code: IQ3917-100). The underlay on the upper dons a pink and white gradient blocking paired with white netting on the overlays. The standout element of the colorway is the iridescent details on the tongue and heel counter, while a semi-translucent tooling sits below.

At the time of writing, a concrete release date for this “WNBA All-Star” Kobe 3 Low has yet to be announced by Nike. Given that the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend is taking place from July 23 to July 25, more details of the drop are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (07/20): Official product images of the 'WNBA All-Star' Kobe 3 Low have loaded on the backend of Nike’s website. The style is slated to release sometime this week to coincide with the WNBA All-Star festivities from July 23 to July 25.