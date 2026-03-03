Nike Air Maxes dominate this week’s lineup of sneaker releases, which includes the arrival of a new Patta x Nike Air Max 1 collab.

Other Air Max styles that will be up for grabs this week are the classic “Neon” Air Max 95 as well as a “Neon” 95-inspired version of the Air Max 90. Other notable releases hitting retailers in the coming days will be the Sp5der x Adidas Supermodified Superstar, the debut of the New Balance Ellipse, the Supreme x Nike SB Air Max 2 CB Low collection, and the “Lakeshow” Air Jordan 4.

Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below as well as how you can buy a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

All products are independently selected by our editors. Complex may collect a share of sales from the links on this page if you decide to shop them.