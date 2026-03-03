Nike Air Maxes dominate this week’s lineup of sneaker releases, which includes the arrival of a new Patta x Nike Air Max 1 collab.
Other Air Max styles that will be up for grabs this week are the classic “Neon” Air Max 95 as well as a “Neon” 95-inspired version of the Air Max 90. Other notable releases hitting retailers in the coming days will be the Sp5der x Adidas Supermodified Superstar, the debut of the New Balance Ellipse, the Supreme x Nike SB Air Max 2 CB Low collection, and the “Lakeshow” Air Jordan 4.
Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below as well as how you can buy a pair.
Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
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Sp5der x Adidas Supermodified Superstar
Price: $150
When: Tuesday, March 3
Where: StockX.com, Adidas Confirmed and select retailers
What You Need to Know: If you missed out on the initial release last week, the Sp5der x Adidas Supermodified Superstars are dropping again today on the Adidas Confirmed app and at select Adidas stockists. The sneakers come in black and red makeups, featuring patent leather uppers and co-branded details.
Nike Air Max 95 ‘Neon’
Price: $190
When: Thursday, March 5
Where: StockX.com, Complex, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The “Neon” Air Max 95 is back this weekend and this latest retro will be available in full-family sizing. Another key element for this version is the big bubble air unit in the midsole. The style is also launching on Complex.
Supreme x Nike SB Air Max2 CB Low
Price: $N/A
When: Thursday, March 5
Where: StockX.com, Supreme.com, and Supreme stores
What You Need to Know: A three-shoe Supreme x Nike SB Air Max2 CB Low collection is releasing on Thursday, followed by an Asia release on Saturday. The collab comes in metallic gold, black, and white colorways.
Nike Air Max 90 ‘Neon’
Price: $135
When: Thursday, March 5
Where: StockX.com, Complex, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Air Max 90 does its best Air Max 95 impression by adopting its iconic “Neon” colorway for an upcoming release. The sneaker sports a grey gradient color scheme on the upper combined with neon accents on the Nike branding, and paired with a blacked-out midsole. This pair is also dropping on Complex.
New Balance Ellipse
Price: $145
When: Thursday, March 5
Where: StockX.com, Newbalance.com and select retailers
What You Need to Know: New Balance’s new Ellipse performance running sneaker debuts this Thursday in a bevy of colorways. The silhouette is designed as a daily running shoe for a diverse group of runners, from those just getting into the sport to veterans.
Patta x Nike Air Max 1 ‘Orange’
Price: $N/A
When: Friday, March 6
Where: StockX.com, Pattaxnike.com, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After a brief hiatus, Patta and Nike are releasing more iterations of their “Wave” Air Max 1 collab this month. The drops kick off with the grey, black, and orange colorway pictured above, and then a grey and orange pair arriving on March 26 for Air Max Day.
Air Jordan 1 High Women’s ‘Psychic Blue’
Price: $185
When: Saturday, March 7
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand has prepared a premium version of the Air Jordan 1 for this weekend, but it will only be available in women’s sizing. The sneaker features a sail leather upper paired with blue hairy suede panels on the Swoosh, the toe box, and collar.
Air Jordan 4 ‘Lakeshow’
Price: $220
When: Saturday, March 7
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: A wider release of the Los Angeles Lakers-themed “Lakeshow” Air Jordan 4 is dropping this Saturday. The sneaker sports a predominantly purple makeup and paired with gold accents on the heel’s “Nike Air” branding and Jumpman logo on the tongue.
Clot x Adidas Superstar
Price: $200
When: Saturday, March 7
Where: Complex Shop
What You Need to Know: Clot and Adidas have partnered once again for a new Superstar collab. This version from the streetwear label features an updated tooling that’s higher off the ground and has ridges throughout.