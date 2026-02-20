Not only is Nike rereleasing the Air Max 95 “Neon” in March, but the brand is also planning to bring the iconic colorway to the Air Max 90.

The “Neon” Air Max 90 will drop on the same day as the upcoming Air Max 95 reissue and will be available on March 5. The majority of the upper dons various grey tones throughout the mesh, leather, and suede panels, with neon hits appearing on the Swoosh and “Nike Air” branding on the tongue and heel tab. This iteration also comes with neon-colored insoles before the look is completed with an all-black midsole with a neon Air bubble at the heel.