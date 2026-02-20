Sneakers

Nike Converts the 'Neon' Air Max 95 into an Air Max 90

The 'Neon' Air Max 90 releases in March.

'Neon' Air Max 90
The 'Neon' Air Max 90 releases in March. Via Nike

Not only is Nike rereleasing the Air Max 95 “Neon” in March, but the brand is also planning to bring the iconic colorway to the Air Max 90.

The “Neon” Air Max 90 will drop on the same day as the upcoming Air Max 95 reissue and will be available on March 5. The majority of the upper dons various grey tones throughout the mesh, leather, and suede panels, with neon hits appearing on the Swoosh and “Nike Air” branding on the tongue and heel tab. This iteration also comes with neon-colored insoles before the look is completed with an all-black midsole with a neon Air bubble at the heel.

Readers will be able to cop the “Neon” Air Max 90 starting on March 5 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $135. They’re also coming soon to Complex. Grab a closer look at the style below.

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