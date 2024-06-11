Clot's Next Adidas Sneaker Collab Drops This Week

After releasing several Superstar collabs since announcing its multi-year partnership with Adidas late last year, Clot has shifted its focus to the Gazelle for its next release.

The latest Clot x Adidas Gazelle was initially previewed back in October during a fashion show celebrating the 20th anniversary of the streetwear label. For the campaign, Clot has enlisted K-pop star and Adidas ambassador Jennie Kim, as seen in the image above.

The reimagined lifestyle sneaker features a combination of textile mesh and suede on the upper and is paired with hand-embroidered beaded details on the side in the form of the Three Stripes branding. The standout element of the shoe is the espadrille-style tooling, while co-branding is stamped on the footbed.

The collaborative Gazelle is also being released alongside a regional-exclusive Clot x Adidas apparel collection, featuring vintage jackets, bowling shirts, rib t-shirts, and shorts. The range will be available at select doors in Greater Central Asia.

The Clot x Adidas Gazelle collab will launch on Friday, June 14, at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers for $160.