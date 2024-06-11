Clot's Next Adidas Sneaker Collab Drops This Week

Here's how to buy the duo's reimagined Gazelle shoe.

Jun 11, 2024
Via Adidas
Via Adidas

After releasing several Superstar collabs since announcing its multi-year partnership with Adidas late last year, Clot has shifted its focus to the Gazelle for its next release.

The latest Clot x Adidas Gazelle was initially previewed back in October during a fashion show celebrating the 20th anniversary of the streetwear label. For the campaign, Clot has enlisted K-pop star and Adidas ambassador Jennie Kim, as seen in the image above.

The reimagined lifestyle sneaker features a combination of textile mesh and suede on the upper and is paired with hand-embroidered beaded details on the side in the form of the Three Stripes branding. The standout element of the shoe is the espadrille-style tooling, while co-branding is stamped on the footbed.

The collaborative Gazelle is also being released alongside a regional-exclusive Clot x Adidas apparel collection, featuring vintage jackets, bowling shirts, rib t-shirts, and shorts. The range will be available at select doors in Greater Central Asia.

The Clot x Adidas Gazelle collab will launch on Friday, June 14, at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers for $160.

Via Adidas
Via Adidas
Via Adidas
Via Adidas
ClotAdidas GazelleCollaborationsSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers