In addition to the men's version that was released in limited quantities last April, the 2026 drop will include sizes for the entire family, including the women's pair shown above. The sneaker is also expected to be more widely available this time around, unlike the 10,000 pairs that were reportedly in circulation last spring.

As previously reported by Complex last year, the big bubble version of the iconic "Neon" Nike Air Max 95 is returning to retailers this spring.

One noticeable difference from this "Neon" Air Max 95 to the rereleases prior to last year is the OG-styled big bubble Air unit in the midsole. The rest of the sneaker still has its traditional grey gradient upper, with neon hits on the eyelets, Nike Swoosh branding, and on the tooling. The sneaker also comes in its traditional two-tone box with Air Max branding on the side of the lid.

At the time of writing, a firm release date for this year's "Neon" Air Max 95 retro has not yet been announced by Nike. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (02/20): Nike has confirmed that the “Neon” Air Max 95 big bubble is returning on March 5 in full-family sizing via SNKRS and at select retailers. The retro is also coming soon to Complex.