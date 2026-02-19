Willy Chavarria and Adidas are wasting no time. After unveiling their Megaride AG at his 2026 Paris Fashion Week runway show last Friday, the collab is already releasing this weekend.

The upcoming Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG styles are said to be inspired by intergalactic spaces, which is captured through the model's futuristic design. The upper features a mesh-based construction that has the designer's last name printed from top down. The standout design element of the sneaker is the tooling, which isn't too different from other sneakers in the Megaride franchise. One iteration of the collab will come in a cream color scheme, while the other pair dons a more subtle black makeup.