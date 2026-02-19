Sneakers

Willy Chavarria's Adidas Megaride AG Collab Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG.

Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG
The latest Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG collabs drop this week. Via Adidas

Willy Chavarria and Adidas are wasting no time. After unveiling their Megaride AG at his 2026 Paris Fashion Week runway show last Friday, the collab is already releasing this weekend.

The upcoming Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG styles are said to be inspired by intergalactic spaces, which is captured through the model's futuristic design. The upper features a mesh-based construction that has the designer's last name printed from top down. The standout design element of the sneaker is the tooling, which isn't too different from other sneakers in the Megaride franchise. One iteration of the collab will come in a cream color scheme, while the other pair dons a more subtle black makeup.

Both iterations of the Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG will be released on Friday, Jan. 30, via the Confirmed app and at select Adidas stockists. The sneakers retail for $200 each. Grab a closer look at both pairs below.

UPDATE (02/19): If you missed out on copping the Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG last month, the collab is releasing again tomorrow at Complex for $220 each.

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