Sneakers

The 'Triple Black' Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish Is Releasing Again

The all-black Virginia Adistar Jellyfish is returning this week alongside the 'Royal Blue' colorway.

'Triple Black' and 'Royal Blue' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
The 'Triple Black' and 'Royal Blue' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Jellyfish colorways are coming back. Via Adidas

There's a new colorway of Pharrell Williams' Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish sneaker hitting shelves this week, but it's only available at two stores in New York City.

Adidas confirmed yesterday that the "Triple Black" Virginia Adistar Jellyfish is releasing exclusively at the Billionaire Boys Club SoHo store today and at the Adidas 5th Avenue flagship store tomorrow, Dec. 5, for a retail price of $300.

As the name of the silhouette suggests, the sneaker draws inspiration from the jellyfish, as seen with the tongue's logo resembling the animal and the midsole inspired by its tentacles.

For those who aren't able to make it to this week's New York City-exclusive releases, Adidas has confirmed that this "Triple Black" Virginia Adistar Jellyfish colorway is releasing globally sometime in 2026. Check back soon for updates on its drop.

UPDATE (02/16): Adidas has confirmed that the 'Triple Black' and 'Royal Blue' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish makeups are restocking this Saturday, Feb. 21, via Confirmed and at select Adidas stockists. Each style retails for $300.

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