Nike Is Selling Gym Equipment for the First Time Ever

Yes, you read the headline right. Nike is getting into the gym equipment business with the launch of its new Nike Strength line.

The products from the Swoosh's newest category launched online and at select retailers yesterday, which included Nike-branded barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, bumper plates, benches, and squat racks, as well as an assortment of apparel. According to Nike, the launch of its new Strength line is part of the brand's ongoing commitment to provide premium products to support both everyday and elite athletes on their individual training journeys.

One of the more notable items on sale from Nike Strength is its rubber bumper plates crafted from Grind rubber, which feature recycled materials that would otherwise have ended up in landfills.

As previously mentioned, Nike Strength products are currently available at Nikestrength.com and at select retailers, including Dick's Sporting Goods and Scheel's. Grab a closer look at some of the products in action below.