The Nike Air Max Plus, From Foot Locker to Patta and Barcelona

Sean McDowell, the former Nike employee who designed the Air Max Plus, still cringes when he sees that sneaker up close.

The Nike Air Max Plus was a blockbuster success; from when the shoe launched in October 1998 until July 1999, 1.5 million pairs were sold, which generated $200 million in revenue, according to an August 1999 story in the Oregonian. It’s a still-popular sneaker of curved black upper lines that bend like woozy palm tree silhouettes against a sizzling gradient of color. The Air Max Plus remains McDowell’s greatest creation from his 22 years at Nike, Inc. and the last great Air Max model of the ‘90s. But there’s something wrong with it.

“I made a mistake, and every time I look at the shoe, I realize that I actually didn’t draw the Swoosh correctly,” says McDowell. “It’s the first shoe that I did. I didn’t have a Swoosh template; there was no guideline. So the Swoosh shape is actually really short, and the tail is long on it.”

The designer retired from Nike, Inc. in 2019 after spending the last three and a half years of his career there at the Nike-owned Converse. That does not mean he has stopped thinking about the anatomically incorrect Swoosh.