Official Look at the 'Royal Reimagined' Air Jordan 1

In terms of buzz and retail success, the safest bet in sneakers right now may be the Air Jordan 1. An even safer bet is bringing back original colorways of the model, which generally appeases enthusiasts from all generations.

Sole Retriever reports that the original “Royal” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High, not “Black Toe,” is set to release this holiday season. While OG-style color blocking has been confirmed, the site speculates about what the ‘Reimagined’ designation will mean for this pair, throwing out a leather-to-suede material change as something we may see. For last year’s popular “Lost & Found” release, the brand brought back the original “Chicago” colorway with a vintage makeover—a look most sneakerheads will likely covet for the “Royal” release. At this time, additional details about the look of the upcoming retro aren’t known.

What is known is that the “Royal” Air Jordan 1 High Reimagined will release in full-family sizing, starting at $180 for men’s pairs. Keep an eye on this space for new information and the first images as soon as they surface.

UPDATE (03/15): New details surrounding the rumored “Royal Reimagined” Air Jordan 1 High release have emerged. According to @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the upcoming version of the OG colorway will feature a suede construction instead of the traditional leather build. As of now, the “Royal Reimagined” Air Jordan 1 is expected to release on Nov. 4 for $180.

UPDATE (10/11): Official images of the "Royal Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 High have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. As of now, the reinterpreted OG colorway is expected to hit retailers on Nov. 4 for $180.

Air Jordan 1 High Reimagined “Royal”

Release Date: 11/04/23

Color: Black/Royal Blue-White

Style #: DZ5485-042

Price: $180