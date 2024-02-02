Twice As Many Nikes Are Going on Sale Than in 2022

Sneaker fans may have noticed that more and more Nike goods and shoes seem to have been going on sale sooner at retail chains. Now, there's data that proves that to be the case.

According to new research by analytics firm Vertical Knowledge that was shared by Reuters, about 44 percent of Nike sneakers that are being sold at chain retailers in 2024, including Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Macy's, among many others, are available at sale prices. This is more than double the amount of discounted pairs during a similar period in 2022, which was 19.4 percent.

In addition, the data showed that the average price of Nike sneakers being sold at the aforementioned retailers dropped to around $79.92 per shoe this year, down from $103.61 in the first quarter of 2022. The small data sample also revealed that more Nike sneakers have been sold at a discount during this period than Hoka, Adidas, On, or Puma shoes.

Back in January 2022, Nike confirmed it will scale back from selling to wholesale partners and focusing on a direct-to-consumer sales approach but had a change of heart in June 2023 after announcing its products will return to shelves including at Designer Brands Inc. stores and DSW.