Nike Just Previewed a Ton of Sneakers Dropping in 2024

Every so often, sneaker brands try to get ahead of the leakers by unveiling some of their upcoming releases. The latest example of this is Nike’s first-ever SNKRS Showcase event today, where the brand revealed upcoming sneaker releases that are arriving throughout 2024.

The lineup is broken up into its corresponding lines ranging from ACG, Air Max, SB, and Sportswear. The preview includes several pairs that were leaked by Complex earlier this year starting with the “Ultraman" (Summer '24), “Curry” (Summer '24), and "Silver Surfer” (Fall '24) Dunk Lows.

Other notable pairs from the Sportswear range include the OG “Royal” (Fall '24) and “Eggplant” (Spring '24) Foamposite One, several iterations of the Clogposite (Summer '24), a “World Tour” Air Force 1 pack, the reissues of the Terra Humara and the LD-1000.

For the All Conditions Gear range, fans can expect the ACG Rufus (Fall 2024), ACG Izy (Fall '24), ACG Exploraid (Spring/Summer '24), the ACG Torre Mid (Spring '24), and new colorways of the ACG Mountain Fly Low 2 GTX.

Along with the recently leaked Air Max DN, Air Max enthusiasts will be happy to hear about the release of the “Royal” Air Max 1 ’86, “Ultramarine” Air 180, and the return of the Air Max Sunder (formerly known as the Air Sunder Max).

Last but not least, Nike SB also revealed its two-shoe “City of Love” SB Dunk Low pack designed for Valentine’s Day.

All of the Nike sneakers previewed in the virtual event today will be released throughout 2024. Scroll on for a preview of all the sneakers included in today's event and look for these sneakers to drop via nike.com and select retailers next year.