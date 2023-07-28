One of the most popular Nike Foamposite One styles is set to return to retail in 2024.

Newly leaked images from @Kicksfinder and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram show a first look at what's expected to be the upcoming "Eggplant" Nike Foamposite One retro. The images shared of the newest version appear to be true to the original 2009 release, as it dons a rich varsity purple color scheme throughout the entirety of the Foamposite upper, with contrasting black accents on the eyelets, inner bootie system, and shoelaces. The sneaker also features a black carbon fiber plate at the midfoot along with an icy translucent outsole below.

The "Eggplant" Nike Air Foamposite One was first released back in 2009 and was last retroed in 2017. In addition to the "Eggplant" colorway rereleasing next year, it's also rumored that 2012's "Galaxy" Air Foamposite One will return to retailers in 2024.

Internal Nike documents viewed by Complex confirm the upcoming "Eggplant" Foamposite One retro will be released sometime in January 2024 for $240. Check back soon for updates.