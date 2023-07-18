Nike's Co.jp 'Ultraman' Dunk Lows Returning in 2024

Nike is planning to bring back the rare grey and red “Ultraman” colorway of the Dunk Low as part of its Summer 2024 line, sources with knowledge of the brand’s upcoming releases tell Complex.
Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the retro, and generally does not comment on leaked product information.
The “Ultraman” Nike Dunk Low is so nicknamed for the colorway’s resemblance to the popular Japanese superhero, although the shoe never had an official connection with the character or the series. The shoe was first released in 1999 as part of the Co.jp series of Japan-exclusive releases.
Nike brought back the “Ultraman” Dunk Low (albeit in altered form) in 2011, when the shoe was part of a pre-distressed collection of releases from Nike Sportswear’s VNTG line. The shoe has not been released since.
The colloquial naming for the “Ultraman” Dunk Low can be a bit slippery. Some refer to the grey and red colorway shown here as the “Reverse Ultraman.” They might also use the “Ultraman” name to describe the red and grey Dunk Low that uses the same color scheme as the original UNLV colorway of the Dunk High from the Be True to Your School pairs, which introduced the Dunk in the mid-1980s.
No images have leaked yet of the 2024 “Ultraman” Nike Dunk Low (style code FQ6965-600), and the photo shown here is of an original 1999 pair.
The “Ultraman” Dunk Low is not the only Dunk from decades past that will return in 2024. Sources tell Complex that Nike is also prepping a 2024 retro of the “Reverse Curry” Nike Dunk Low, another 1999 colorway from the Co.jp series.