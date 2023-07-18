Nike's Co.jp 'Ultraman' Dunk Lows Returning in 2024

Nike is planning to bring back the rare grey and red “Ultraman” colorway of the Dunk Low as part of its Summer 2024 line, sources with knowledge of the brand’s upcoming releases tell Complex.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the retro, and generally does not comment on leaked product information.

The “Ultraman” Nike Dunk Low is so nicknamed for the colorway’s resemblance to the popular Japanese superhero, although the shoe never had an official connection with the character or the series. The shoe was first released in 1999 as part of the Co.jp series of Japan-exclusive releases.