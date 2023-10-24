Nike Is Launching a New Sneaker for Air Max Day 2024

After introducing the Air Max Pulse last year for Air Max Day, Nike is continuing its trend of rolling out brand new models for its annual March holiday.

This year's event brings the arrival of the Air Max Dn, which leaked today in the above image on accounts such as @snkr_flower on Instagram.

Nike has confirmed with Complex that the model pictured here is known as the Air Max Dn, a sneaker the brand describes as the "first wave of many upcoming Nike Air innovations." The brand also offered more looks at the Air Max Dn, seen below.