Nike Is Launching a New Sneaker for Air Max Day 2024

After introducing the Air Max Pulse last year for Air Max Day, Nike is continuing its trend of rolling out brand new models for its annual March holiday.
This year's event brings the arrival of the Air Max Dn, which leaked today in the above image on accounts such as @snkr_flower on Instagram.
Nike has confirmed with Complex that the model pictured here is known as the Air Max Dn, a sneaker the brand describes as the "first wave of many upcoming Nike Air innovations." The brand also offered more looks at the Air Max Dn, seen below.
The Air Max Dn is a brand new sneaker which uses some heritage Nike elements combined with a futuristic edge. Most notable is its heel cushioning setup, which uses four large circular pods.
The Air Max Dn is slated to release in at least seven general release colorways during 2024 including Anthracite/Lt Crimson-Dk Smoke Grey (DV3337-001), Black/White-Cool Grey-Pure Platinum (DV3337-003), Particle Grey/Black-Smoke Grey-Wolf Grey (DV3337-004), Pure Platinum/Hyper Royal-White-Black (DV3337-005), Black/Black-Black-Mtlc Dark Grey (DV3337-006), White/White-White-Metallic Silver (DV3337-101), and Volt/Black-Volt Glow-Sequoia (DV3337-700).
Set for availability through nike.com and select retailers starting March 2024, more info on the Nike Air Max Dn, including pricing and detailed specs, is expected to be announnced soon.