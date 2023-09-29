First Look At the 2024 'Valentine's Day' Nike SB Dunk

After dropping a number of popular SB Dunk collabs this year, Nike SB is looking to continue its momentum into 2024 with its own special in-line colorway.

Sneaker leaker account @masterchefian on Twitter shared images today of the previously unseen "Valentine's Day" SB Dunk Low. The sneaker pictured here features a burgundy color palette, including a two-tone leather and suede upper. It's also worth mentioning that the Nike SB has applied special details on the tongue tag as well as a graphic on the heel of the footbed. The shoe also features a burgundy-colored tooling with white speckling throughout.

Nike SB has celebrated Valentine's Day with sneakers a handful of times in the past. One of the more notable releases was StrangeLove's SB Dunk Low collab, which dropped in 2020.

At the time of writing, release details for this "Valentine's Day" SB Dunk Low have yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for updates.