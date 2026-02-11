Sneakers

JuJu Watkins Designed This Nike LeBron NXXT Gen Sneaker

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu releases this summer.

LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu
The LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu releases this summer. Via Nike

Nike introduced the LeBron NXXT Gen back in 2023 as a performance sneaker geared towards younger players. Now in 2026, USC Trojans’ star guard JuJu Watkins is getting her own version of the sneaker coming soon.

The Swoosh says that Watkins is the first athlete to help co-design the sneaker, with the LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu shown here. Watkin’s version features a mesh and leather construction on the upper, combined with a full-length React foam midsole that’s equipped with a Zoom Air unit at the forefoot. The first “Silver Lining” colorway pays tribute to the idea of growth taking place when no one’s watching.

“JuJu is a great ambassador of today’s game, and this shoe gives her one more tool to chart her own path on and off the court,” LeBron James said. “Nike footwear has been another way for me to share my story with athletes and fans around the world, so it’s exciting to share the NXXT Gen platform with JuJu for a shoe that will inspire a new generation of hoopers to put in the work and believe in themselves.”

The “Silver Lining” Nike LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu will be released this summer at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers.

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