Nike introduced the LeBron NXXT Gen back in 2023 as a performance sneaker geared towards younger players. Now in 2026, USC Trojans’ star guard JuJu Watkins is getting her own version of the sneaker coming soon.

The Swoosh says that Watkins is the first athlete to help co-design the sneaker, with the LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu shown here. Watkin’s version features a mesh and leather construction on the upper, combined with a full-length React foam midsole that’s equipped with a Zoom Air unit at the forefoot. The first “Silver Lining” colorway pays tribute to the idea of growth taking place when no one’s watching.