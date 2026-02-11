Sneakers

Is the Swooshman Getting His Own Nike GT Future Colorway?

Nike has just teased an upcoming Swooshman release.

The Swooshman
The Swooshman logo. Via Nike

Nike is planning to celebrate the 30th birthday of its Swooshman mascot this year with his own sneaker release, as evidenced by the new teaser shared by the brand.

Just moments ago, Nike posted a POV-style video of the Swooshman on its @Dotswoosh Instagram account and changed the profile picture to the mascot. In the video, the Swooshman is seen walking up to a metallic silver-colored Nike box, similar to the GT Future’s. Despite hinting at his own upcoming colorway, the sneaker wasn’t shown in the video.

The Swooshman first appeared in 1996 during the brand’s Hoops Heroes event at the Yokohama Centre in Tokyo, Japan. The Swooshman had a full silver suit made out of neoprene, which allowed him to perform dunks and stunts at halftime shows. Promotion for the mascot was short-lived, but he has been referenced in several sneaker releases in the years that followed, including with the “Mighty Swooshers” Air Kukini in 2022.

At the time of writing, an upcoming Swooshman Nike release has yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for official updates.

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