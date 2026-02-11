Nike is planning to celebrate the 30th birthday of its Swooshman mascot this year with his own sneaker release, as evidenced by the new teaser shared by the brand.

Just moments ago, Nike posted a POV-style video of the Swooshman on its @Dotswoosh Instagram account and changed the profile picture to the mascot. In the video, the Swooshman is seen walking up to a metallic silver-colored Nike box, similar to the GT Future’s. Despite hinting at his own upcoming colorway, the sneaker wasn’t shown in the video.