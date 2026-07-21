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Nike Air Max 95 OG Women's in Black/Fresh Mint: How to Buy

The women's-exclusive Black/Fresh Mint/White/Medium Grey colorway is available now on Complex.

A pair of Nike Air Max 95 sneakers in shades of gray and green, with a visible air unit in the sole.
Complex

Nike's Air Max 95 OG is back in a women's-exclusive colorway, and we've got it available for you to shop on Complex.

Originally launched in 1995, the Air Max 95 drew its silhouette from the human body. That anatomical blueprint has made it one of Nike's most enduring running-turned-lifestyle shoes, and the OG Big Bubble construction—which recreates the oversized visible Air unit from the original 1995 release—brings the silhouette back to its roots.

This women's-exclusive iteration lands in a Black/Fresh Mint/White/Medium Grey palette that cleanly contrasts the dark base with the mint accents. The Fresh Mint hits the black upper in a way that feels both retro and current, keeping the shoe grounded in the Air Max 95’s original gradient-heavy design language while giving it a colorway specifically for women's sizing.

Where to shop the Air Max 95 OG Women’s in Black/Fresh Mint

If you’re looking to add a new sneaker to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.

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