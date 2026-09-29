Sneakers

These Nike Air Force 1 '01s Are Dropping on Complex This Week

Here's how to buy the latest Nike Air Force 1 '01s on Complex.

Nike Air Force 1 '01
More Nike Air Force 1 '01s are releasing on Complex. Via Nike

More colorways of the recently revitalized Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘01 are releasing soon and will be available on Complex.

The latest Air Force 1 Low ‘01 drops include a “Team Red” (style code: IV4501-600), a “College Navy” (style code: IV4501-400), and the infamous “Triple Black” (style code: IV4501-001) makeups. The “College Navy” and “Team Red” iterations feature two-tone color schemes of navy and grey, as well as burgundy and white, while the “Triple Black” is dressed in a tonal black execution.

The 2001 shape of the Air Force 1 Low was reintroduced this year and has long been a fan-favorite version of the shoe due to the sleeker shape and more premium materials used during that era of releases.

All three iterations of the Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘01 will be available on Thursday, Oct. 1, via Complex.

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