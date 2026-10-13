Sneakers

The Mercedes-Benz x Adidas Samba Collection Is Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the Mercedes-Benz x Adidas Sambas.

Mercedes-Benz x Adidas Samba collection
The Mercedes-Benz x Adidas Samba collection is available now on Complex. Via Mercedes-Benz

Adidas Originals has joined forces with Mercedes-Benz to release a trio of Samba collabs, which are now available on Complex.

The new Mercedes-Benz x Adidas Samba range features three tonal colorways, including tan, navy, and black makeups. The sneakers are also equipped with premium materials that look like the interior of a Mercedes-Benz car, including a quilted leather upper. A silver plate featuring Mercedes-Benz branding appears on the side panel above the Adidas Three Stripes, while the car manufacturer’s star logo is stamped on the tongue. Completing the look is a matching rubber outsole.

Readers who are interested in copping the Mercedes-Benz x Adidas Samba collection can do so now at Complex. Each colorway retails for $130.

Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop

Related Stories

Asphalt x Adidas Samba
Sneakers

This Cannoli-Inspired Adidas Samba Is Limited to 600 Pairs

The Asphalt x Adidas Samba collab releases in September.

Victor Deng26 days ago
A pair of black and gray athletic shoes with a textured, net-like design and red "F5088" text on the side.
Sneakers

Adidas x Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint Now Available on Complex

The latest collab from the Puerto Rican superstar and Adidas has landed on Complex.

Complex Staff47 days ago
The 6 Best Adidas Sneakers to Buy Right Now
Sneakers

The Best Adidas Sneakers to Buy Right Now on Complex

From 1960s archives remade with indigo denim to Willy Chavarria runway design, here are the top Three Stripes styles available on Complex now.

Oruny Choi50 days ago

Trending

1
SportsThe 50 Best NBA Players Right Now
2
BetsTravis Etienne Injury Update: When Will Saints RB Return?
3
Pop Culture'Crystal Lake,' Starring Linda Cardellini, Is the Highest-Rated 'Friday the 13th' Franchise Entry
4
SneakersDetailed Look at the Nike 24.7 Recovery Boot
5
Pop Culture‘Hood Warfare 2,’ Explained: What to Know About the Controversial Indie Game
6
StyleThe Best Dressed Female K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App