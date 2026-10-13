Adidas Originals has joined forces with Mercedes-Benz to release a trio of Samba collabs, which are now available on Complex.

The new Mercedes-Benz x Adidas Samba range features three tonal colorways, including tan, navy, and black makeups. The sneakers are also equipped with premium materials that look like the interior of a Mercedes-Benz car, including a quilted leather upper. A silver plate featuring Mercedes-Benz branding appears on the side panel above the Adidas Three Stripes, while the car manufacturer’s star logo is stamped on the tongue. Completing the look is a matching rubber outsole.

Readers who are interested in copping the Mercedes-Benz x Adidas Samba collection can do so now at Complex. Each colorway retails for $130.