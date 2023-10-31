A New McDonald's x Crocs Collection Is Releasing Soon

Crocs has had a huge year so far, and much of it can be attributed to the numerous collaborations that have been released in 2023. Adding to that list, the footwear brand will soon launch a new footwear project with the iconic fast food chain McDonald's.

Shown here are the retail product images of the upcoming McDonald's x Crocs collection, which possibly indicates that the release could be happening soon. The options include a vibrant iteration of the Classic Clog dressed in McDonald's signature red and yellow color scheme, along with two different pairs inspired by the chain's Birdie and Hamburglar characters. There's also a purple Cozzzy Slide that's inspired by Grimace. Each pair also comes with McDonald's-themed Jibbitz charms for personalization.

Other notable Crocs collabs that have been released this year include ROA, JJJJound, and Shrek.

Despite images of the project surfacing, a specific release date for this McDonald's x Crocs collection has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved, but it's expected to be available from crocs.com and select retailers soon.