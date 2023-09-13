JJJJound Made the Plainest Crocs Collab Possible

JJJJound and Crocs are kicking off their collaborative partnership with two Classic Clog collabs arriving this week.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from the viral "Shrek" Clog that also launched this week, the Montreal-bred design studio has applied its signature minimalist aesthetic to the footwear company's flagship silhouette. The result are the "White" and "Slate Grey" JJJJound x Crocs Classic Clogs pictured here.

At first glance, these collaborative colorways may resemble standard versions of the model, but upon further inspection, JJJJound has applied its branding to the midfoot strap as well as adding branded brass rivets. The collab still features all of the Crocs clog signature design elements that fans are accustomed to, including the ventilated forefoot and the brand's Crocs Comfort cushioning in the midsole.

Both iterations of the JJJJound x Crocs Classic Clog colorways will be released tomorrow, Sept. 14, exclusively at JJJJound.com at 12 p.m. ET for $75 each.