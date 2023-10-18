ROA and Crocs' First Collaboration Drops This Week

Italian outdoor label ROA has joined forces with Crocs to create a pair of hiking-themed clogs.

For their very first project together, the duo is releasing the All Terrain Atlas and Mellow Clogs shown here.

Inspired by the Villaggio Eni that's located in the heart of the Venetian Dolomites in Italy, the All Terrain Atlas features a topgraphic design on the green foam upper and is paired with an adjustable strap on the heel for lockdown. The topographic details make their way onto the Rubber Crocs MTN outsole, providing traction on various terrains.

The ROA x Crocs Mellow collab dons a subtle black and green color scheme throughout the molded silhouette crafted with Crocs' LiteRide tech. The shoe features holes in the midfoot for ventilation. ROA branding is also stamped on the footbed.

Readers will be able to cop the ROA x Crocs All Terrain Atlas and Mellow Clogs starting this Friday, Oct. 20, at Roa-hiking.com and Crocs.com. Prices range from $70 to $80.