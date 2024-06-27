Kevin Garnett Says the Nike Flightposites Made Him Feel Like Batman

Many sneaker fans were excited to learn during this year's SNKRS Showcase that the Nike Air Flightposite will be returning to stores this fall. Among them is none other than Kevin Garnett, who was actually part of the shoe's original campaign in the late '90s.
In an exclusive interview with Complex, the NBA legend was asked about this year's return of the Flightposite. The silhouette was part of Nike's experimental Alpha Project design series, which birthed some of the most futuristic sneakers in the brand's history. When Garnett recalled what it was like to wear the shoes on the court during its heyday, he said he felt like Batman.
"I think when that shoe came out, it was such a different shoe. It was such a different, yeah, it was a different energy from all the other shoes that you saw. I thought I was fucking Bruce Wayne in that shoe," Garnett said. "They gave me an all-black pair that looked like, like Batman. I put those on, and that’s kind of what I thought, I was a superhero and played out of my mind in those. But yeah, it was a very comfortable shoe. One of the more dope shoes I've worn with Nike."
At the time of writing, this year's Nike Air Flightposite retro is scheduled to return in the original "Metallic Gold" colorway this holiday season for $240.