Kevin Garnett Says the Nike Flightposites Made Him Feel Like Batman

Many sneaker fans were excited to learn during this year's SNKRS Showcase that the Nike Air Flightposite will be returning to stores this fall. Among them is none other than Kevin Garnett, who was actually part of the shoe's original campaign in the late '90s.

In an exclusive interview with Complex, the NBA legend was asked about this year's return of the Flightposite. The silhouette was part of Nike's experimental Alpha Project design series, which birthed some of the most futuristic sneakers in the brand's history. When Garnett recalled what it was like to wear the shoes on the court during its heyday, he said he felt like Batman.