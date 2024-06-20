Nike Previews Upcoming Sneaker Releases for 2025

Nike is back with the latest installment of SNKRS Showcase, a video series on the SNKRS app that pulls back the curtain on what sneakers the brand is planning to drop in the coming months.

Much like the inaugural showing last year, the footwear featured in today’s event consisted of both high heat and general release products dropping towards the end of this year and into 2025.

The event kicked off with Nike previewing several cult classic sneakers, including the Total 90 III, the Gato, the Air Rift, Air Footscape Woven, Goadome, the Air Zoom Spiridon, the Air Flightposite, and more.

In addition to confirming its plans to bring back several popular silhouettes and styles, Nike also revealed a bunch of new releases on the way including upcoming Air Force 1 Low and Dunk Low colorways as well as the introduction of the Air Waffle Racer.

Some of the more notable drops revealed in the program include the return of both the "Galaxy" Foamposite One and the "Escape" Air Force 1 Low as well as the launch of two Swarovski Nike Air Max Plus colorways.

Check out all of the upcoming Nike products scheduled to be released towards on end of this year and in early 2025 in the images below.