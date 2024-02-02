Nike Is Putting Swarovski Crystals on the Air Max Plus

Nike is planning to release two women’s versions of the Air Max Plus featuring uppers studded out with Swarovski crystals, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. The two women’s Air Max Plus Swarovski colorways are expected to release for Holiday 2024, although there’s no confirmed release date for either pair yet.

The Air Max Plus Swarovski colorways described in the info leaked to Complex are a black/white-black (FZ4327-001) and a black/fire-red-pimento-bright ceramic-saturn gold (FZ9042-001). No photos of the upcoming sneakers have leaked, but the colors for the latter pair suggest that it’s based on the original, sunset-themed “Pimento” Nike Air Max Plus , a sneaker that Nike is set to bring back later this year.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment on the sneakers.

The Nike Air Max Plus, known colloquially as the Air Max TN for its Tuned Air cushioning, was first released as a Foot Locker–exclusive model in 1998. While the shoe never really went away since then, it’s been the beneficiary of a renewed push from Nike that began in its 25th anniversary year in 2023. Among the Air Max Plus’ highlights last year was a collaboration between Patta and FC Barcelona, along with a three-pack collab from British brand A-Cold-Wall .