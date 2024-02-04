The 'Metallic Gold' Nike Air Flightposite Is Returning This Year

The Nike Air Flightposite, famously worn by Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan between 1999 and 2000, is set to return in its original "Metallic Gold" colorway this holiday season according to Kicksfinder.

A successor of the Nike Air Foamposite One and Foamposite Pro, the Flightposite featured a blow-molded composite upper that was more sleek and designed to align closely with the human foot. The shoe is also defined by its neoprene sleeve construction, harnessed by a full-length zipper similar to Gary Payton's Glove model.