It appears that Nike is referencing the iconic Halloween franchise, Scream, for an upcoming release of the Air Force 1 Low.

Newly leaked images from @mentos_af1 on Instagram reveal a new two-toned Air Force 1 Low colorway unofficially inspired by the look of Scream’s Ghostface. The upper features a predominantly white color scheme with black paint streaks along the borders of each panel, while the black Swoosh has a tattered look inspired by the character’s violent acts. The tongue’s “Air Force 1 Nike” branding has also been updated to look like the Scream logo and attached to the shoelaces is a phone dubrae, referencing different times Ghostface uses a phone in the series.

At the time of writing, release details for this Air Force 1 Low have yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for official updates in the weeks ahead.

UPDATE (07/09): Official images of the Ghostface-inspired Air Force 1 Low (style code: IV6350-121) have emerged. Expect official details on the release to be announced soon.