DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Detailed Look at This Year's 'Halloween' Nike Air Force 1

The Ghostface-inspired Air Force 1 Low is expected to drop this fall.

'Halloween' Air Force 1 Low
This year's Ghostface-inspired 'Halloween' Air Force 1 Low. Via Nike

It appears that Nike is referencing the iconic Halloween franchise, Scream, for an upcoming release of the Air Force 1 Low.

Newly leaked images from @mentos_af1 on Instagram reveal a new two-toned Air Force 1 Low colorway unofficially inspired by the look of Scream’s Ghostface. The upper features a predominantly white color scheme with black paint streaks along the borders of each panel, while the black Swoosh has a tattered look inspired by the character’s violent acts. The tongue’s “Air Force 1 Nike” branding has also been updated to look like the Scream logo and attached to the shoelaces is a phone dubrae, referencing different times Ghostface uses a phone in the series.

At the time of writing, release details for this Air Force 1 Low have yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for official updates in the weeks ahead.

UPDATE (07/09): Official images of the Ghostface-inspired Air Force 1 Low (style code: IV6350-121) have emerged. Expect official details on the release to be announced soon.

Related Stories

Jason Nike Air Force 1
Sneakers

Jason Vorhees Gets His Own Nike Air Force 1

Another sneaker tribute for the 'Friday the 13th' character.

Matt Welty654 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Halloween' HV6103-300
Sneakers

New 'Halloween' Nike Dunk Releases Next Week

Here's how you can buy a pair.

Zac Dubasik648 days ago
Nike Air Force 1
Sneakers

You Can Only Buy This Knicks-Inspired Nike Air Force 1 at One Store

This New York-themed Air Force 1 is available exclusively at the Nike SoHo store.

Victor Deng77 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
4
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know
5
MusicKodak Black Earns 42 New RIAA Certifications, Including Three Double Platinum Albums
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App