Crocs has joined forces with the popular manga series Chainsaw Man to collaborate on a new collection of its Classic Clog styles dropping soon. The Chainsaw Man x Crocs Classic Clog collection features styles inspired by several of the manga’s characters, including Chainsaw Man, Power, and Pochita, as well as matching Jibbitz charms. Each pair features graphics and designs inspired by their respective characters and includes various Jibbitz charms for personalizations.

Crocs has also confirmed it has tapped Foot Locker to be the exclusive partner of the release. The collection will be available early at the 2026 New York Comic Con beginning on Oct. 8, via a special Chainsaw Man booth at the convention. After the early drop, the styles will then release exclusively at Footlocker.com and at Foot Locker stores later this fall. Pricing for the clogs ranges from $70 to $80. Grab a closer look at the styles below.