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How to Buy the Nike Zoom Streak 3 on Complex

The Nike Zoom Streak 3 retro is available now on Complex.

Nike Zoom Streak 3
The Nike Zoom Streak 3. Via Nike

Nike has re-released its record-breaking Zoom Streak 3 marathon sneaker this year, nearly two decades after its debut.

Available now on Complex is the 2026 Nike Zoom Streak 3, dressed in an updated take on the original white, black, and volt colorway from ‘09. The sneaker features a low-cut mesh upper and is paired with low-to-the-ground tooling, equipped with Zoom Air cushioning at the heel.

During the original run of the Zoom Streak 3, it was one of the fastest marathon sneakers on the market. Nike says the model has broken more finishing-line tape than any previous Nike racing flat. The sneaker was also worn by winners of several World Marathon Majors, including Boston, New York, and London.

The 2026 Nike Zoom Streak 3 is available now on Complex for $120. Grab a closer look at the retro below.

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