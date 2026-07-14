How to Buy the Nike Zoom Streak 3 on Complex

Nike has re-released its record-breaking Zoom Streak 3 marathon sneaker this year, nearly two decades after its debut.

Available now on Complex is the 2026 Nike Zoom Streak 3, dressed in an updated take on the original white, black, and volt colorway from ‘09. The sneaker features a low-cut mesh upper and is paired with low-to-the-ground tooling, equipped with Zoom Air cushioning at the heel.