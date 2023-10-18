In Clot x Adidas, Edison Chen Embraces a New Challenge

Nobody could have predicted where Edison Chen was going next. Or that it would look like this.

The Canadian-born Chen (who’s lived past lives as a rapper and a Hong Kong movie star ) made a name for himself in sneakers over the last two decades through Clot , the streetwear label he co-founded in 2003. Clot’s in-demand footwear collaborations, mostly with Nike, brought the East to the West by dressing retro sneakers in Chinese themes. Clot’s relationship with Nike has been prolific—this year alone, they released seven sneakers together.

Behind the scenes, an exit plan was brewing: Adidas was courting Clot. The parties struck a deal earlier this year. What they were working on was unlike anything Clot had created with a sneaker brand before.

The fact of the partnership was not a well-kept secret—it leaked on X (formerly known as Twitter) in June and has been whispered about by industry insiders for months—but the actual substance of what Clot x Adidas would be was kept secret right up until last week. The motivations that formed the collaboration must have been a surprise from the beginning, even for Adidas.

“When we started working with Adidas, one of the main statements that I told them was that I want to make shoes, and not sneakers,” says Chen, who is Clot’s creative director.