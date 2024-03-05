This Could Have Been Allen Iverson's Signature Nike Shoe

Allen Iverson's signing with Reebok in 1996 is still one of the most monumental endorsement deals in sneaker history. But there was a moment where Nike tried to convince the basketball legend to sign with the Swoosh.

In the latest episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping, host Joe La Puma asked Iverson about meeting with Nike prior to signing with Reebok. In a 2021 episode of The Complex's Sneakers Show, longtime Nike and Jordan exec Gentry Humphrey revealed that the brand presented Iverson with a proposed "Bubba Chuck" model, which he described as a cross between an Air Jordan 11 and a Zoom Flight 95. According to Nick DePaula, the sneaker in question ended up being the Nike Air Flight Turbulence, pictured below, which fits the desctiption with it's patent leather overlay and pod detailing in the midsole.